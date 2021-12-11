Javi GDL, Matthew Aquino see limited minutes as Juan GDL, Carino deactivated

WOES continued to pile for the other Filipinos in the Japan B.League as their respective squads tasted defeats on Saturday.

Javi Gomez de Liano only had two points for the Ibaraki Robots as they fell apart in the second half and bowed to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 87-59, at Adastria Mito Arena.

Perrin Buford commandeered Shimane with 23 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and two assists as his side used a 22-point third quarter to erect a 63-42 lead before continuing to pound on Ibaraki to stretch the lead to its highest at 32, 86-54, in the last 2:18.

Reid Travis added 19 points, 11 boards, three assists, and three steals, as Nick Kay also had a double-double with his 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Susanoo Magic, which nailed back-to-back wins for a 12-5 card.

Atsunobu Hirao paced the Robots with 13 points, four rebounds, and two assists as Ibaraki dropped its sixth straight to fall to 2-15.

Matthew Aquino also went scoreless in his 3:44 on the court as Shinshu Brave Warriors suffered a 90-87 heartbreak at the hands of the Gunma Crane Thunders at Ota City Athletic Park Citizen's Gymnasium.

Justin Keenan scored the final seven points for Gunma as it denied a late charge from Shinshu as it pulled even in the standings with their identical 9-8 slates.

He starred for the Crane Thunders with 21 points and six rebounds for their third straight win.

Michael Parker contributed 17 points and nine assists, and Trey Jones had 15 points, four rebounds, four dimes, and four steals.

Josh Hawkinson powered the Brave Warriors with 19 points, three boards, and three assists in their third straight defeat.

Yuta Okada got 16 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep, on top of five assists and three rebounds, as Anthony McHenry had 13 points, five boards, and three dimes in the losing cause.

The Pinoys' situation is more dire in the second division with both Juan Gomez de Liano and Kemark Carino deactivated for the said games.

Gomez de Liano was not listed in the Earthfriends Tokyo Z roster when they tasted a 109-78 loss to the Kumamoto Volters at Ota City Gymnasium.

LJ Peak made a living down low with his 29 points, seven rebounds, and three assists as Kumamoto rose to an even 10-10 record.

Jordan Hamilton added 25 points, seven boards, and three assists, and Takaaki Kida had 19 points and four assists in the win.

Tokyo Z leaned on Marc Eddy Norelia, who had 24 points, 13 rebounds, and two dimes as the Earthfriends fell to a 3-17 record.

Carino was also missing in action for the Aomori Wat's when they bowed to the Fukushima Firebonds, 78-61, at Horaiya Koriyama Gymnasium.

Alex Murphy's 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds highlighted the balanced attack from Fukushima as it stretched its win streak to five and rise to 14-6.

Renaldo Dixon tallied 14 points and 16 rebounds for Aomori (2-18), while Hayate Komasawa also scored 14 from three three-pointers.

