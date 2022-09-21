Japan B.League second-division side Kagawa announces Roosevelt Adams signing

ROOSEVELT Adams is officially heading to Japan to play for second-division club Kagawa Five Arrows.

The team made the official announcement on Wednesday.

"Very grateful for this opportunity and super excited to meet everyone and make memories this season," said the 28-year-old shooter.

"I am very excited to be able to meet all of you as well as thank you for giving me such an opportunity. We are very much looking forward to making wonderful encounters and memories this season!"

Adams is coming off a stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

He previously suited up for Terrafirma last PBA season but failed to come to terms with the club earlier this year on a new contract.

