As Kai Sotto sits out, AJ Edu gets his feet wet in Japan B.League

KAI Sotto did not see action for the Hiroshima Dragonflies as his good pal AJ Edu posted decent numbers for the Toyama Grouses during the opening weekend of the 2023-24 Japan B. League season.

Sotto, who is back for his first full season in the Land of the Rising Sun, was DNP in two losses for the Dragonflies, who fell against the Nagoya Fighting Eagles, 81-63, on Sunday.

Meanwhile Edu, whose team also suffered back-to-back losses, was able to get his feet wet with his new team.

Though also on the losing end on Sunday against the Osaka Evessa, 86-77, Edu was able to play for almost 30 minutes and finished with six points, 16 rebounds, and one block.

PHOTO: B.League

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

During his debut on Saturday, the Filipino big man tallied 10 markers, and three rebounds also against the Evessa.

In other games, Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido salvaged an opening- weekend split against the Northern Akita Happinets with a 79-70 victory.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Ramos chipped in four points, five rebounds, and one assist as DeMon Brooks topscored with 20 markers.

For his part, Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins made it a clean sweep against the Sun Rockers Shibuya after a close 76-74 win.

Parks tallied 10 points, one rebound, and one assist, to join Robert Franks (22 points, 10 rebounds), and Yutaro Suda (15 points) as the three Dolphins in double figures.

Carl Tamayo, Ryukyu off to a flyer

They flaunt a 2-0 record after opening week hostilities, identical to Carl Tamayo and the Ryukyu Golden Kings, who also had back-to-back wins against the Saga Ballooners.

The good fortunes end there for Filipino imports, though, as others absorbed losses early in their campaign.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch Now

Matthew Wright’s double-double of 19 points, and 10 rebounds went for naught as the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 77-75.

Wright and Co. were swept by Yokohama.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Thirdy Ravena’s San-En NeoPhoenix, on the other hand, finished at 1-1 after losing to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders, 84-71, on Sunday.

Ravena finished with five points, two rebounds, and three assists.

Jordan Heading did not see action for the newly-promoted Nagasaki Velca as they won their opener over the Chiba Jets, 91-82.

Nagasaki are at 1-0 with a game against Chiba slated on Monday.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph