Japan also dealing with game postponements due to COVID-19 surge

EVEN Japan is facing problems when it comes to scheduling as a handful of its games are in danger of being postponed due to new positive COVID-19 cases in the country.

The quarterfinal matches in the 97th Emperor's Cup, set for Wednesday, have been postponed to a later date.

One player from the Ryukyu Golden Kings and Alvark Tokyo's Sebas Saiz have tested positive for the virus, prompting the Japan Basketball Association to temporarily hold off the games.

Ryukyu was set to host the Shinshu Brave Warriors at Okinawa Arena, while Alvark Tokyo was visiting the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Kawasaki Todoroki Arena. The winners were set to be part of the semifinals, where the Chiba Jets and the Utsunomiya Brex await.

But the effects of the virus aren't only limited to the All-Japan Basketball Championship.

Games in the Japan B.League this weekend are also facing threats of cancellation stemming from these cases.

San-En NeoPhoenix announced that they are closely monitoring the situation for their upcoming match against Levanga Hokkaido this Sunday and Monday at Hokkai Kitayell. Hokkaido faced Ryukyu last weekend and are deemed as close contacts.

The Shiga Lakestars' road game against SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya is also in danger of being scrapped. Mikawa played Kyoto Hannaryz last weekend and are closely being monitored.

Also facing the threat of cancellation is the game between the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins and the Ibaraki Robots at Dolphin's Arena. Ibaraki played Alvark Tokyo this past weekend.

Niigata Albirex BB's game against Osaka Evessa at Ookini Arena Maishima is also in peril after two Osaka players tested positive and the rest of the team being considered as close contacts.

The teams are expected to make announcements on the status of the games before the weekend.

