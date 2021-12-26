Ibaraki Robots repeat over Shinshu Brave Warriors

IBARAKI made it two in a row over Shinshu, taking an 84-77 win on Sunday in the Japan B.League to sweep their Christmas weekend matchup at White Ring Arena.

Kohei Fukuzawa led the visitors with 22 points, shooting 4 for 8 clip from the three-point line, on top of seven assists and five rebounds as Ibaraki scored a repeat after a 79-67 victory on Saturday.

Eric Jacobsen had 15 points, 10 boards, and two assists, Asahi Tajima buried a pair of treys and wound up with 15 points, three rebounds, and three assists, and Marc Trasolini notched a double-double of his own with 14 points and 12 boards in the back-to-back wins for the Robots.

Javi Gomez de Liano went scoreless as he missed all of his three shots in 10 minutes of action.

Ibaraki improved its record to 5-18.

The Robots had every response to the Brave Warriors in the second half before the former staged a 14-5 run to turn the game from a 69-66 lead with 5:34 left to a 12-point cushion, 83-71 in the last 29 seconds of the game.

Yuta Okada led Shinshu with 27 points, hitting four treys off the bench.

Josh Hawkinson got 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Wayne Marshall had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Matthew Aquino was benched in this ninth consecutive loss as Shinshu fell to 9-14.

Ibaraki hopes to close the year out with another stunner, against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Adastria Mito Arena on Wednesday, while Shinshu faces skidding Kyoto Hannaryz at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

Kagawa routs Tokyo Z

In second division action, Juan Gomez de Liano remained unavailable for the Earthfriends Tokyo Z,who bowed, 97-70, to Kagawa Five Arrows at Ota City General Gymnasium.

Terrance Woodbury led Kagawa with 21 points, eight assists, and three rebounds.

Angus Brandt chipped in 17 points and 10 boards, while Rhys Vague tallied 15 points, nine rebounds, and four assists for the Five Arrows, which staged a 32-8 third quarter run to wrest control of the game at 71-59.

Kagawa improved to an 18-7 card with this sixth straight victory, while Tokyo Z dropped to a 5-20 card.

Kotaro Hisaoka paced the Earthfriends with 17 points, six assists, and three rebounds, Pat Andree had 13 points off the bench, and Takumi Masuko registered 11 points and two dimes in the defeat.

Tokyo Z will try to bounce back on Wednesday against the Nishinomiya Storks at Nishinomiya City Central Gymnasium.

