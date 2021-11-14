Ibaraki bows to Kawasaki as Javi Gomez de Liano goes scoreless

JORDAN Heath got himself going early and anchored the Kawasaki Brave Thunders to an easy 93-67 conquest of the Ibaraki Robots on Sunday at Adastria Mito Arena in the 2021-22 B.League season.

The American center scored nine of his 15 points in the first quarter as Kawasaki jumped to an early 26-11 lead and never looked back on the way to its sixth straight win - and 11th in 14 games overall.

Heath also gave the Brave Thunders their biggest lead at 27, after a pair of free throws with 8:27 to play. He also had six rebounds, three steals, and three blocks.

Naturalized center Nick Fazekas led Kawasaki with 19 points on a perfect 10-of-10 clip from the charity stripe, while also flirting with a triple-double with his nine boards and eight assists.

Matt Janning chipped in 16 points built on three treys, as well as four rebounds; Pablo Aguilar had eight points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and two rejections; and Yuma Fujii got seven points, seven dimes, and five boards in the win.

The Brave Thunders shot 10-of-32 from deep and left the Robots in the dust with 27 fastbreak points.

Marc Trasolini paced Ibaraki (2-12) with 16 points, five rebounds, and two steals, as Eric Jacobsen had 13 points, nine boards, and three assists in the loss.

After his breakout performance a day prior, Javi Gomez de Liano went scoreless as he missed all of his four shots in his 12 minutes of play, but got three rebounds and an assist.

Ibaraki will seek to end this streak of back-to-back losses on Dec. 4 against defending champions Chiba Jets at Funabashi Arena.

