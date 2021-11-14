Hot-shooting Ray Parks simply repaying Nagoya coach's faith

SAFE to say, Bobby Ray Parks is getting the hang of playing in Japan.

With the Nagoya without center Coty Clarke, the Filipino import's red-hot outside shooting came in handy on Sunday as the Diamond Dolphins put away an emphatic 101-75 conquest of SeaHorses Mikawa.

Parks drained five of his seven three-pointers for a team-best 23 points, to go with seven rebounds and two assists as he finally broke out of the shooting slump that has plagued him for the past two games.

"I just want to thank coach for giving me an opportunity to start," he said. "We're down a couple bodies but I have to step up for my big brother Coty Clarke and we pulled out the win today collectively as a team and we fought hard."

Parks' exemplary shooting night spurred the rest of Nagoya to follow suit as the Diamond Dolphins shot a blazing 14-of-27 from beyond the arc.

They started the game with a 13-0 start and never look back.

"The message today from coach was to make sure that we control both sides and focus on your own jobs and that's what we focused on today," Parks said.

Parks' consistency will be the put to a test again when Nagoya takes on former Meralco import Seiya Ando and the Shimane Susanoo Magic on Dec. 4.

