    Heading fires blanks, but Nagasaki pulls off OT stunner vs Adams-less Kagawa

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    Jordan Heading bench Velca Japan B.League Division 2
    Nagasaki shrugs off Jordan Heading's off night from long range.
    PHOTO: B.League

    JORDAN Heading missed all of his six shots from deep but Nagasaki Velca fought from 17 points down to shock the Kagawa Five Arrows in overtime, 90-81, Saturday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division at Nagasaki Prefectural Gymnasium.

    B.League Division 2 news

    The Fil-Aussie gunner still had nine points, six assists, and four rebounds to make up for that paltry shooting and help Nagasaki earn a win in its home debut and rise to 2-1.

    Matt Bonds led the Velca with 20 points, seven rebounds, four steals, and two assists including the game-tying layup that made it 81-all with 11 seconds left before they blanked the Five Arrows in the extra frame.

    Roosevelt Adams, though, still isn't with Kagawa for this game as it slid to a 1-2 record.

    Meanwhile, Greg Slaughter finally made his debut for Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka in its duels against Ehime Orange Vikings at Teriha Sekisui House Arena this weekend.

    He went scoreless in his one minute and 22 seconds of action on Friday in Fukuoka's 87-78 loss, before collecting four points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals in its 80-76 defeat on Saturday as the Rizing Zephyr sunk to 1-3.

      Kobe Paras was once again benched in Altiri Chiba's 89-86 loss to Yamagata Wyverns at Yamagata Prefectural Sports Park.

      It was Altiri's first loss after a 2-0 start last weekend.

