Gunma Crane Thunders earn weekend split with Toyama Grouses

TOYAMAfell short in its bid for a Christmas weekend sweep as Gunma scored a 95-90 victory on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Dwight Ramos missed a potential game-tying three from the right wing in the final seven seconds, and Trey Jones iced the game at the free throw line with 2.6 seconds left.

It punctuated Jones' 26-point showing, on top of his nine assists and seven rebounds as Gunma rebounded from its 89-77 loss to Toyama on Christmas day.

Aki Chambers added 22 points, five boards, four assists, and three steals, Kyle Barone got 16 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, and Michael Parker had 12 points and eight boards for the Crane Thunders which snapped a four-game skid to rise to an 11-12 record.

Tough outing for Dwight Ramos

It was another forgettable night for Ramos, who went 2-of-9 from the field and missed all of his four shots from deep, finsishing with four points, a rebound, an assist, and a steal in 20 minutes of play where he was a minus-22.

Julian Mavunga poured 21 points, six rebounds, and four assists for Toyama, which has now lost three of its last four games and dropped to an 8-15 card.

Kevin Hareyama had 15 points built from five treys off the bench, while Joshua Smith and Brice Johnson scored 12 apiece in the tough defeat.

It was a game of runs with Gunma taking the early 30-16 lead before Toyama responded with its own 26-4 run to grab a 50-40 lead with 3:08 left in the second quarter.

That battle of attrition continued in the second half, but the Grouses lost hold of their 84-80 lead with 4:46 left as Barone and Jones took over for the Crane Thunders late.

Toyama will end the year on the road when it visits the Chiba Jets at Funabashi Arena on Wednesday.

