Slaughter, Fukuoka complete sweep; Gutang benched in Changwon

GREG Slaughter played limited minutes in Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka's sweep of the Yamagata Wyverns in the 2022-23 Japan B.League second division at Teriha Sekisui House Arena.

The Filipino center got a starting role but only logged nine minutes in its 86-84 overtime victory on Monday. He tallied four points, three rebounds, and one block in that contest.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

On Tuesday, Slaughter came off the bench as Fukuoka repeated over Yamagata, 66-64, logging two minutes and 58 seconds of play and going scoreless although he grabbed two boards.

Rizing Zephyr improved to an even 3-3 record after the home sweep.

Gutang sits out

Over in Korea, Justin Gutang once again sat out Changwon LG Sakers' 87-70 stunner over Jeonju KCC Egis in the 2022-23 KBL season at the Changwon Gymnasium.

Lee Jae Do led the home team with 18 points from two triples and Yoon Won Sang added four treys for his 14 points to earn the Sakers' first win and level their standing at 1-1.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Gutang has yet to make his official debut for Changwon as he was benched in the team's first game, a 65-62 loss to Seoul Samsung Thunders last Sunday.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.