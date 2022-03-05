Gilas bets' presence sorely missed as Toyama, San-En fall

GILAS Pilipinas studs Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena were sorely missed by their respective teams as they suffered losses in the 2021-22 B.League season this Saturday.

Ramos' Toyama Grouses could not hurdle SunRockers Shibuya as they took the 91-78 loss at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Josh Harrellson powered Shibuya (21-15) with a superb double-double effort of 23 points and 17 rebounds, while James Michael McAdoo got 19 points, nine boards, and three steals to snap the SunRockers' three-game skid.

Brice Johnson put up 22 points, 12 rebounds, and five dimes, and Joshua Smith got 16 points, eight boards, and eight assists but hardly got any help from Toyama's locals to sink to 15-22.

The Grouses were also missing Julian Mavunga as they lost three of their last five games.

Meanwhile, Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix were limited to just six points in the second quarter as they fell to Alvark Tokyo, 87-62, at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Spanish center Sebas Saiz led the six players who scored in double digits for Tokyo with his 15 points, 14 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks off the bench to extend its win streak to three and rise to 24-8.

But it was Alvark's defense which did the trick, allowing them to jump to a 40-29 halftime before stretching the lead to its highest at 29, 87-58 in the waning moments of the game.

Elias Harris topped San-En (5-29) with 20 points and seven rebounds, but committed eight of the team's 26 turnovers.

Ramos and Ravena will remain absent for the rematches slated on Sunday.

On the other hand, Javi Gomez de Liano was benched in Ibaraki Robots' 86-81 loss to Kyoto Hannaryz at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Kazuki Hosokawa drained four triples for his 18 points, while Justin Harper had 17 points, six assists, four rebounds, and three blocks as Kyoto ended a four-game losing streak to rise at 8-27.

That negated the 31-point night from Chehales Tapscott, as well as the solid games from Eric Jacobsen, who had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and Atsunobu Hirao, who got 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep, as Ibaraki dropped to 7-28.

