Former NeoPhoenix import passes away weeks after suffering stroke

FORMER San-En NeoPhoenix import Stevan Jelovac passed away on Monday in Serbia.

The Serbian center was 32.

Jelovac, who was signed with AEK Athens in Greece and working his way back from an ankle injury, had been in hospital since fainting during individual practice on Nov. 14.

The 6-foot-10 big man stayed for the next two weeks at the Μetropolitan General in Athens, in critical condition due to a brain hemorrhage, before being transfered to Serbia last week upon the request of his family.

Jelovac was one of Thirdy Ravena's teammates in his rookie season in the Japan B.League. The Serbian reinforcement spearheaded the San-En attack with 18.9 points on 36-percent shooting from deep, to go with 9.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists in the 2020-21 season.

Stevan Jelovac was San-En's top offensive threat in 2020-2021.

PHOTO: San-En Neophoenix

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The NeoPhoenix paid tribute to their old import in a tweet.

After his Japan run, Jelovac returned to Europe and joined AEK, averaging 11.2 points on 67-percent shooting from threes, to go with 4.4 rebounds in the five games he suited up in the Greek League.

Before that, his career started at home in Serbia with KK Vizura before traversing the world with stops in Turkey, Italy, Lithuania, Russia, and Germany.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.