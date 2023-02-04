Thirdy gets last laugh over Kiefer in Ravena brothers matchup

THIRDY Ravena got the last laugh over Kiefer Ravena as the San-en Neophoenix scored an 87-79 win over the Shiga Lakes in the Japan B.League on Saturday night at the Proceed Arena Hikone.

Filipinos in B.League stats February 4

Kiefer had the better individual performance with 11 points, four assists, two boards, and one steal in 24 minutes off the bench, compared to Thirdy’s nine points, six rebounds, and two assists in 25 minutes.

But it was the younger Ravena who emerged victorious as the Neophoenix made it back-to-back wins after a three-game losing streak to improve to 17-19, while the Lakes’ losing streak continued as they fell to 4-32.

Two other Pinoy imports prevailed.

Ray Parks put up 14 points, built around three treys, on top of four rebounds, four assists, four steals, and one block in 27 minutes as a starter in the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins’ 90-74 win over Sendai.

Matthew Wright, for his part, registered 13 points, three three-pointers, six assists, five boards, and one steal in 34 minutes n Kyoto Hannaryz’s 85-79 win over Ibaraki.