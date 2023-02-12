Wright leads Kyoto to win as Parks, Thirdy's teams fall

MATTHEW Wright continued to flaunt his growth as a playmaker, leading Kyoto Hannaryz to an 89-82 win over Osaka in the B.League on Sunday at the Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Filipinos in B.League Division 1 stats

The Filipino-Canadian guard up 22 points, built around four triples, on top of six assists, two boards, and two steals in 35 minutes as a starter as the Hannaryz grabbed their second straight win and third in four games to improve to 16-23.

Two other Pinoys in the Japan’s first division weren’t as successful.

Ray Parks contributed 10 points, two treys, two assists, one rebound, and one steal against six turnovers in 23 minutes as a starter, but the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins fell to the Chiba Jets, 94-76, for their second loss in three games to drop to 27-12.

Thirdy Ravena, for his part, had 15 points on 7-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, and four assists, against five turnovers in 26 minutes as a starter, but the San-en Neophoenix lost to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 73-63, to suffer their third straight loss and 16-23 overall.