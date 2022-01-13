Filipino imports take part in B.League virtual event for fans

FILIPINO players still have a chance to interact with fans as the B.League holds a special Asia All-Stars special on Thursday.

Eight of the nine Pinoys in the Japanese professional league will be on hand along with their fellow Asian imports as they partake in a special Zoom call with the fans.

This will be in lieu of the cancelled game between the Asia All-Stars and the B.League Rising Stars, which is a part of the postponed B.League All-Star festivities in Okinawa.

Kiefer Ravena of the Shiga Lakestars, Thirdy Ravena of the San-En NeoPhoenix, Bobby Ray Parks of the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins, and Dwight Ramos of the Toyama Grouses lead the pack as they accommodate questions from the fans in this special event.

Ray Parks, Kiefer Ravena and Thirdy Ravena lead the Filipinos taking part in the special B.League midseason events.

Also part of the cast are Kobe Paras of Niigata Albirex BB, Javi Gomez de Liano of Ibaraki Robots, as well as second division players Juan Gomez de Liano of Earthfriends Tokyo Z and Kemark Carino of Aomori Wat's.

Other players signed under the Asian Players Quota will also be part of the event, led by Brandon Jawato of Utsunomiya Brex, Wang Weijia of Akita Northern Happinets, Yang Jae-min of Shinshu Brave Warriors, Lin Chih-wei of Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, and Liu Jin of Nishinomiya Storks.

A maximum of 500 fans from Okinawa are invited to the event, as well as 10 lucky fans from the Philippines, Korea, China, Indonesia, and Chinese Taipei who are expected to be part of the Zoom call.

