Juan GDL's fate in his own hands as he tests Japan free agency

JUAN Gomez de Liano being released by Earthfriends Tokyo Z didn't really come as a surprise especially with how the Filipino guard has been used by the Japan B.League second-division team.

Although a free agent now, don't expect him to be out of the limelight soon.

Spin.ph sources learned that multiple B.League teams are inquiring about the availability of the former University of the Philippines guard in the hope of enlisting him for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Gomez de Liano hasn't really gotten a chance to prove his worth in the second-division team, logging only 16.6 minutes and averaging 5.3 points, 2.5 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 0.5 steals in 17 games with Tokyo Z.

He did start in 12 of those outings, but saw his minutes dwindle before being placed in health and safety protocols in December and eventually deactivated.

The 22-year-old had hoped to flourish under the guidance of Earthfriends' Spanish mentor Hugo Lopez, but only saw himself lost in the shuffle in Tokyo Z' guard rotation led by Takumi Masuko, Kotaro Hisaoka, Shinya Takagi, and Mark Burton.

Fresh start for JGdL

Now, the Gilas Pilipinas playmaker gets to start afresh as he is free to negotiate with other teams.

Currently, nine of the 22 teams in the first division have enlisted Asian imports to their rosters led by Filipino players namely Kiefer Ravena (Shiga Lakestars), Thirdy Ravena (San-En NeoPhoenix), Bobby Ray Parks (Nagoya Diamond Dolphins), Dwight Ramos (Toyama Grouses), Kobe Paras (Niigata Albirex BB), and Juan's older brother Javi (Ibaraki Robots).

Other Asian reinforcements currently signed this season are Indonesia's Brandon Jawato (Utsunomiya Brex), China's Wang Weijia (Akita Northern Happinets), and Korea's Yang Jae-min (Shinshu Brave Warriors).

