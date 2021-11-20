Eugene Phelps, Ehime send Tokyo Z crashing back to earth

EUGENE Phelps led Ehime Orange Vikings to an 84-57 rout of Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the 2021-22 B.League second division on Saturday at Ota City General Gymnasium.

The former Phoenix import exploded for 31 points, 19 rebounds, and two assists to make up for his subpar showing in the first of the two-game roadtrip.

Phelps' eruption was key in Ehime's 20-9 third quarter pullaway where it turned a close 37-33 affair to a commanding 55-37 lead with 43 seconds left in the frame thanks to an 18-4 blast.

Andrew Fitzgerald was also a huge spark for the Orange Vikings with 26 points, six boards, and three assists, as Ryan Kriener scored all of his nine points from beyond the arc, to go with four rebounds and two assists.

Juan Gomez de Liano and Tokyo Z slip to 1-14.

Ehime improved to a 4-11 card and earn a split in this roadtrip. Tokyo Z's 98-65 win on Friday was the team's first victory of the season.

Marc Eddy Norelia had a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds for Tokyo Z, which sunk to a 1-14 record.

Takumi Masuko continued to shoot well for the Earthfriends, going 3-of-5 from rainbow country for his 15 points as well as four dimes, while Joshua Crawford had 10 points, eight boards, and two assists.

Filipino guard Juan Gomez de Liano shot 3-of-9 from the field, missing his five three-point attemps, as he was limited to just seven points, four rebounds.

The Earthfriends will take a nine-day break when they play the Yamagata Wyverns at the same venue.

