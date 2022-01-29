Dwight Ramos, Toyama get back to winning ways with rout of Hiroshima

DWIGHT Ramos hardly needed to make his presence felt in scoring as the Toyama Grouses breezed past the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 85-68, Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Toyama City Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard only needed to produce seven points, three rebounds, and one steal in his 20 minutes of action in this easy win.

Brice Johnson topped Toyama with 18 points, 12 boards, four steals, three assists, and two blocks as he did much of the heavy lifting to push his side's record to 12-19.

His dunk at the 7:25 mark of the fourth quarter capped off the Grouses' 14-2 assault to further pounce on the Dragonflies and turn the game from a 63-52 lead entering the final canto to a dominating 77-54 advantage.

Former TNT import Joshua Smith notched 13 points and seven rebounds, as Julian Mavunga got 12 points, five assists, and four boards in the conquest.

It was a complete struggle for Hiroshima (18-12), with Thomas Kennedy leading their side with 11 points, four rebounds, and three steals.

In second division action, Kemark Carino wasn't deployed anew as the Aomori Wat's were on the wrong end of an 83-66 beatdown at the hands of the Koshigaya Alphas at Hachinohe City East Gymnasium.

Jonathan Octeus led the visitors with 23 points, 10 assists, and six rebounds as the Alphas snapped their five-game skid to rise to a 17-14 record.

Hayate Komasawa powered Aomori (2-29) with 19 points on 3-of-4 shooting from distance as the home team stumbled to their 13th straight loss.

