Dwight Ramos out to repay faith of new B.League team Hokkaido

DWIGHT Ramos enjoyed his first year in the Japan B.League that he came back for more, albeit for a different team.

And the vote of confidence he gets from his new squad only spurs the Gilas Pilipinas guard to aspire for greatness with Levanga Hokkaido.

"[Hokkaido general manager] Taka [Kiyonaga] talked to me and he really believed in me and that's what he said, that the coaches believed in me. That's really what brought me over here," Ramos said in his introductory presser on Wednesday.

That Hokkaido is Ramos' 'favorite city' in Japan makes this shift a bit easier.

For Ramos, it's all about proving that he belongs in the Japanese professional basketball league after posting averages of 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in 24.8 minutes in 46 games for the Toyama Grouses in his maiden season in Japan.

"My first year, I was really adjusting to everything, kind of mentally for the long season. I was just really learning," he said.

"But I'm prepared, in better shape, and just every year, I try and learn more about basketball. Of course, playing more games you get better and better so, I'm hoping after this year again I can improve more."

Ramos also understands that the hard work begins now as the Levanga aim to improve from their 21-35 season.

And the 6-foot-4 slasher is buckling down on his defense.

"I like my play style. I really like playing defense, I like to play hard. I'll just try to do whatever it takes to win," he said.

"Offensively, I like to make plays, pass to my teammates, help them get open shots and stuff. I think this team is gonna be good. I'm excited to play with them and play this season for all the fans."

