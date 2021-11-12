Dwight Ramos, Thirdy Ravena face off in loaded B.League weekend

GILAS Pilipinas stalwarts Dwight Ramos and Thirdy Ravena face off for the first time in the Japan B.League this weekend, both hoping to lift their respective squads out of the cellar.

Dwight Ramos vs Thirdy Ravena

The clash between the former Ateneo Blue Eagles headline another busy weekend for the Filipinos in the Land of the Rising Sun, with their Saturday clash set at 5:05 p.m. at Toyama City Gymnasium.

For the Toyama Grouses, it's all about stringing a win run after a 94-80 win over the Kyoto Hannaryz last Wednesday with imports Julian Mavunga and Joshua Smith leading the charge.

Ramos has settled down to his role with the team, although much is still expected from him as they aim to improve Toyama's 2-10 card.

Meanwhile, Ravena is driven to get out of his shooting slump, especially after a late game collapse led to San-En NeoPhoenix's 92-79 loss to the Shinshu Brave Warriors last Wednesday that sent them to their fourth straight loss and down to a 3-9 card.

Continue reading below ↓

Ravena will be hardpressed to contribute with center Elias Harris still out due to injury, putting more pressure for Robert Carter and Justin Knox to provide for San-En.

But they're not the only Pinoys facing off in this weekend.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars (6-6) go on the road to meet Matthew Aquino and the Shinshu Brave Warriors (7-5) at White Ring Arena, with the visitors looking to end a four-game losing skid.

Elsewhere, Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins (7-5) are aiming to stretch their win run to three when they go on the road to face SeaHorses Mikawa (8-4) at Wing Arena Kariya.

Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB (2-10) will also have a tall task at hand when they try to put an end to their nine-game losing slide and shoot for the upset against defending champions Chiba Jets (8-4) at Funabashi Arena.

Continue reading below ↓

Javi Gomez de Liano and the Ibaraki Robots (2-10) will also have the same degree of difficulty of getting back to their winning ways against the always tough Kawasaki Brave Thunders (9-3) at Adastria Mito Arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the second division, Juan Gomez de Liano and Earthfriends Tokyo Z will try to end their winless run through 11 games when they visit the streaking Koshigaya Alphas (8-3) at Wing Hat Kasukabe.

Kemark Carino also aims to contribute for the Aomori Wat's (1-10), which is on a five-game skid, when they host the Fighting Eagles Nagoya (9-2) at Maeda Arena.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.