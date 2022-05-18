Dwight Ramos stays in B.League, signs with Levanga Hokkaido

DWIGHT Ramos is staying in Japan as he signed a contract with Levanga Hokkaido.

The team announced the news on Wednesday as the Gilas Pilipinas guard will remain in the Land of the Rising Sun for the 2022-23 Japan B.League season.

"I'm very excited to play for Hokkaido next season. I was able to visit Hokkaido twice the last season and I loved the city both times," he said.

"I'm also looking forward to playing with very talented players in Hokkaido and hopefully making a run in the playoffs next season!"

Dwight Ramos moves from Toyama to Hokkaido. PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

Ramos, 23, posted 10.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals in 24.8 minutes in 46 gamesfor the Toyama Grouses.

Unfortunately, success was elusive for Toyama as it finished with a 24-35 win-loss record, good for seventh in the Western Conference and 14th overall in the league.

The 6-foot-4 Ramos now joins a Hokkaido squad which ended up with a 21-35 card last season, ninth in the Eastern Conference and 16th overall in the league behind De'Mon Brooks and Shawn Long.

