Ramos, Parks stake win streaks as Ravena bros, Paras aim to end skids

DWIGHT Ramos and Bobby Ray Parks face off anew this weekend as the Toyama Grouses pay the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins a visit at Dolphin's Arena.

The two Filipinos have contributed to their respective teams' success so far in the Japan B.League, although this duel will see the end of one team's three-game win run.

For Ramos, it's all about sustaining his side's groove as Toyama weathered the continued absence of behemoth Joshua Smith.

With Julian Mavunga and Brice Johnson leading the fort, the Grouses have bucked their early struggles to rise to a 7-12 card.

Parks, meanwhile, has recaptured his touch from deep and has greatly contributed to Nagoya's cause behind Coty Clarke and Scott Eatherton.

The Diamond Dolphins' gunslinging ways allowed them to surge to the top half of the standings and now sit at a 12-7 record.

However, only one team can see their winning streak survive when they lock horns at 2:05 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday.

This will be the third and fourth meeting between the two, with Nagoya taking the road wins back in October, a dominant 94-68 win followed by a 99-74 decision.

Elsewhere in the league, the other Filipinos are intent on halting their respective losing streaks.

Kiefer Ravena, fresh from his season-best 28-point showing against Osaka Evessa, will try to sustain that groove for the Shiga Lakestars (6-13) as they aim to finally end their 11-game losing skid against the Yokohama B-Corsairs (6-13) at Ukaruchan Arena.

His brother Thirdy has the same plans as the San-En NeoPhoenix (3-16) gun to stop this 11-game losing slide against Osaka Evessa (9-10) at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Kobe Paras also hopes that Region Plaza Joetsu would bring good luck to the cellar-dwelling Niigata Albirex BB (2-17) when they host the Hiroshima Dragonflies (11-8).

Javi Gomez de Liano also seeks to contribute for the Ibaraki Robots (3-16) when they shoot for the upset against Alvark Tokyo (12-7) at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

Matthew Aquino, who had his big break against Toyama with his season-high 10 points in a starting job last Sunday, is also aiming to finally show what he can do, all the more as the Shinshu Brave Warriors (9-10) are aiming to end this five-game losing streak against the Shimane Susanoo Magic (13-6) at Matsue City Gymnasium.

In second division action, Juan Gomez de Liano and Kemark Carino are hoping to be re-activated when their respective teams return to play as Earthfriends Tokyo Z (3-18) will be visiting Bambitious Nara (7-14) at Rohto Arena while Aomori Wat's (2-19) host Fighting Eagles Nagoya (18-3) at Aomori Prefecture Martial Arts Hall.

