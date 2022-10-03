Dwight Ramos says twin losses part of growing pains for new team Hokkaido

DWIGHT Ramos is confident his new team Levanga Hokkaido will be a force to be reckoned with once it gets its act together in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season.

After twin losses against the Akita Northern Happinets in the league's opening weekend, Hokkaido's new Asian import stressed the importance of improving all around especially their effort on the defensive end of the floor.

"Definitely need to work on our defense, try and work harder for well-shooting teams like that. And it's good that we're struggling now, it's just the first two games," said Ramos in the B. League's weekly virtual press conference.

"So it's better that we struggle now, work on things, fix things, and then be better moving forward in the future," he added.

In his debut on Saturday, Ramos scored eight points of his 15 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't save Hokkaido from falling to a 95-90 defeat to Akita, which shot a scorching 63.4% in the 97-74 win on Sunday.

Ramos fired eight points on 29-percent shooting and was a -27 in efficiency in the second match.

Despite the losses, Ramos believes that he is in a much better situation now than he was in his year in the league with the Toyama Grouses.

The guard recalled that he was not able to prepare well for his debut season, having joined the team 10 games into the campaign and his buildup deterred by the raging COVID-19 pandemic.

This time, Ramos joined the team early, got some floor burn with Gilas Pilipinas, and had enough time to build chemistry with his teammates.

"It's early in the season and coach believes in me so him leaving me on the court, I just want to give my best effort and best attitude, just keep playing hard and try to win," assured Ramos.

"No matter what the score is, I just keep playing hard. I think coach really believes in me, that's why he was leaving me out there. I'm grateful for it, hopefully it gets me in better shape in other games so that I'll be ready for more," he continued.

Up next for Fil-Am guard is friend and compatriot Thirdy Ravena's San-En NeoPhoenix on Oct. 5, which he anticipates to be an exciting matchup.

"I'm pretty excited, San-En got like a whole revamped team, a new coach, new import. So, I saw they had a good game against Kawasaki," said the 24-year-old. "And we're gonna prepare well and I'm pretty excited to go against Thirdy because our games at Toyama, they're really interesting, really exciting both games, I think."

