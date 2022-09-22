Dwight to Pinoy cagers mulling overseas move: 'Do what makes you happy'

ENTERING his second season in the Japan B.League, Dwight Ramos says going overseas really isn't for everybody.

"Honestly it's just case by case," he said. "Lots of people are in different circumstances, so if you feel that you wanna take that jump and play outside of the Philippines, then do it. If you wanna play in the Philippines and stay with your family, then you do that. It's just all your choice."

Ramos also understands that players heading overseas give Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) a bit of a problem when it comes to the formation of the Gilas Pilipinas core, all the more with the 2023 Fiba World Cup already set next year.

"Anybody that has national team duties, of course, we want as many people there as we can so that we can put the best together the best team possible for the World Cup coming next year."

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

But Ramos is also frank in telling those mulling their options to just follow their dreams: "That's kind of my advice, just do what makes you happy."

"Definitely a lot of players in the Philippines are aspiring to play here in Japan, so I think that's a big compliment to the B.League, how it's growing, how good of a league it's becoming," he said.

Watch Now

The Levanga Hokkaido guard is one of 11 Pinoys suiting up in the Japan B.League this season.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Dwight Ramos is in his second team in as many seasons in Japan.

Thirdy Ravena paved the way three years ago when he became the first Filipino to play in Japan with San-En NeoPhoenix and since then, the migration hasn't stopped.

His brother Kiefer Ravena followed suit, as well as Ramos, Bobby Ray Parks, and for this season Justine Baltazar, just to name a few.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But it's not limited to just Japan, with other neighboring countries now opening their doors to Filipino players.

Gilas Pilipinas players SJ Belangel, RJ Abarrientos, and Rhenz Abando are just a few of those first wave of Pinoy imports who will suit up in the Korean Basketball League (KBL) this year.

Jason Brickman is bracing for his second season with the Kaohsiung Aquas in the T1 League in Taiwan, while Ricci Rivero recently flew to the island nation to start his new chapter with the Taoyuan Pilots in the rival P+ League.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Kai Sotto continues to strut his stuff with the Adelaide 36ers in the National Basketball League (NBL) in Australia, while a few others are consistently being recruited as reinforcements in leagues in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.