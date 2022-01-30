Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jan 30
    Japan B.League

    Dwight Ramos misfires but Toyama still too good for Hiroshima

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    Dwight Ramos Toyama Grouses
    PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

    FILIPINO players hardly needed to make an impact as their respective teams earned victories Sunday in the Japan B.League.

    Dwight Ramos shot only 2-of-9 from the field for his six points to go five rebounds, and two assists, but the Toyama Grouses once again got the better of the Hiroshima Dragonflies, 89-75, at Toyama City Gymnasium.

    Brice Johnson starred for the home team with 19 points, 12 boards, two assists, and two steals, while former TNT import Joshua Smith bullied his way to 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Grouses swept the two-game homestand after an 85-68 rout a day prior.

    That allowed Toyama to win back-to-back games and improve to 13-19, while sending Hiroshima to its third straight loss and down to an 18-13 card.

    The Grouses now turn their attention to Shimane Susanoo Magic as they continue this homestand on Wednesday.

    Nick Mayo paced the Dragonflies with 16 points, four assists, and two rebounds in the loss.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Matthew Aquino, meanwhile, wasn't deployed in Shinshu Brave Warriors' 87-83 escape against Osaka Evessa at White Ring Arena.

    Wayne Marshall led the hosts with 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, while Anthony McHenry came off the bench with his 15 points and four boards to rise to a 14-17 slate.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    The Brave Warriors make a quick pivot this Wednesday when they visit the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins at Dolphin's Arena.

    DJ Newbill carried Osaka (13-18) with 21 points, five assists, and three rebounds in the defeat.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Toyama Grouses/ B.LEAGUE

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again