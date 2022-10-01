Dwight Ramos-led comeback falls short in Hokkaido debut

DWIGHT Ramos' late hot streak fell short as his Levanga Hokkaido debut ended in a 95-90 defeat to Akita Nothern Happinets Saturday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League season at Hokkai Kitayell.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard scored eight of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as he tried to will the home team back from 13 points down before running out of time.

Ramos shot 2-of-4 from deep, while also collecting five rebounds and two assists in his first game since moving on from the Toyama Grouses.

It also spoiled the solid games from imports Brock Motum and Shawn Long who recorded 23 points and 11 rebounds each.

Motum also flirted with a triple-double with his eight assists, yet those efforts still wasn't enough to hurdle the visitors.

Koyo Takahashi also drained three treys for his 13 points in the loss.

Stanton Kidd caught fire for Akita with 29 points and five rebounds, as Shigehiro Taguchi drained six treys for his 22 points.

Kerem Kanter also did damage with his near-triple-double performance of 12 points, 14 boards, and eight assists for the Northern Happinets.

