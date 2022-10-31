Dwight Ramos can't save Hokkaido from bowing out of Emperor's Cup

LEVANGA Hokkaido crashed out of the Emperor's Cup after a 88-75 defeat to Chiba Jets on Monday at the Windhill Kushiro Super Arena.

Dwight Ramos put Hokkaido on his back with his 14 points on 2-of-4 shooting from deep, alongside eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal, but that wasn't enough to help his side move on to the next phase of the all-Japan basketball tournament.

Alex Murphy topscored for the Levanga with 18 points and five boards, as Koyo Takahashi had 12 points on 3-of-5 shooting from distance.

Chiba, though, was just too stacked.

Shuta Hara drained five triples for his 27 points, four rebounds, and four assists to lead the Jets past the third round.

John Mooney also made a living down low for his 16 points, nine boards, and four rejections, while Vic Law had 16 points, four rebounds, three steals, and two dimes.

