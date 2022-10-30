Dwight Ramos, Hokkaido progress in Emperor's Cup over Kobe Paras' Altiri

LEVANGA Hokkaido progressed into the next phase of the Emperor's Cup with a 96-68 victory over Altiri Chiba on Sunday at Windhill Kushiro Super Arena.

Dwight Ramos did his share for Hokkaido with nine points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Kobe Paras, meanwhile, only had seven points in Chiba's exit in the all-Japan basketball tourney.

Meanwhile, Nagoya Diamond Dolphins outlasted Hiroshima Dragonflies, 89-85.

Bobby Ray Parks and Justine Baltazar, though, did not play for their respective squads.

San-En NeoPhoenix also extended their impressive showing in the tournanent, routing SunRockers Shibuya, 84-53, at Hayamizu Park Sports Culture Center.

Thirdy Ravena only played two minutes and 24 seconds and grabbed just one rebound in the victory.

Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka, on the other hand, bowed out of the tournament after losing to Ibaraki Robots, 74-62, at White Ring Arena.

Greg Slaughter did not suit up in the contest.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.