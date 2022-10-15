Dwight Ramos helps Hokkaido to first win at former team's expense

DWIGHT Ramos got a big win over his old team as he helped Levanga Hokkaido to a 100-77 win over the Toyama Grouses on Saturday in the Japan B.League at Hokkai Kitayell.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard put up nine points, nine assists, five steals, and four rebounds as he was a plus-24 in his 25 minutes of play in his first game against his former team.

Providing support were Alex Murphy and Ryoma Hashimoto, both of whom poured 17 points each for Hokkaido's first win of the season after a 0-4 start.

Parks, Nagoya beat Yokohama

Bobby Ray Parks also did his share off the bench as Nagoya Diamond Dolphins clipped the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 91-84 at Yokohama International Pool.

He went 4-of-9 from the field for his eight points, three boards, and two assists as Nagoya earned the bounce back win and bump its record to 4-1.

Thirdy Ravena also got a big win with San-En NeoPhoenix defeating Ibaraki Robots, 90-80, at Hitachi City Ikenokawa Sakura Arena.

He was all over the floor for San-En with his eight points, seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals to sustain the team's three-game win run to climb up to 3-2.

Kiefer Ravena, meanwhile, wasn's as fortunate with the Shiga Lakes suffering an 86-83 loss to the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Ukaruchan Arena.

The shifty guard amassed 10 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals off the bench as Shiga saw its two-game win run snapped to fall to 2-3.

Justine Baltazar, on the other hand, was benched anew by Hiroshima as they hardly needed him to improve to 3-2.

Matthew Wright also returned and fired 10 points, four assists, and three steals in Kyoto Hannaryz' 74-69 loss to SeaHorses Mikawa at Sky Hall Toyota.

This was the Hannaryz' third straight loss to sink to 1-4.

Jay Washington went scoreless in his six minutes in the Ryukyu Golden Kings' 93-53 blasting of Niigata Albirex BB at Okinawa Arena.

The veteran did dish an assist and a steal as Ryukyu won back-to-back games to rise to 4-1.

