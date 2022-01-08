Dwight Ramos drops 16 in 4th, helps Toyama pull rug under Akita

DWIGHT Ramos erupted for 16 points in the fourth quarter to steer the Toyama Grouses to a 99-91 come-from-behind victory over the Akita Northern Happinets Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Toyama City Gymnasium.

The Filipino guard completed the job for the home team as Toyama fought back from a 15-point third quarter hole and sealed the deal with a 29-point fourth period assault.

Ramos powered the Grouses with 22 points on 3-of-4 shooting from downtown, to go with five steals, three rebounds, and one assist as he thrived on his new off the bench role.

Brice Johnson paced Toyama with a double-double of 22 points and 14 boards, while Julian Mavunga redeemed himself with his 16 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

Naoki Uto chimed in 14 points, nine dimes, and two boards to make up for his five miscues, as Joshua Smith just missed out on a double-double with his 10 points and nine rebounds in the victory, which was the second straight for the Grouses to improve to a 10-17 win-loss record.

It was an impressive turnaround for Toyama which dug itself back from a 58-43 deficit to grab a 70-69 lead heading into the final canto.

Jordan Glynn still tried to mount a late fightback for the Northern Happinets, cutting the lead down to seven, 96-89 in the last 31 seconds, but charities from Ramos and Uto iced the game for good for the Grouses.

Glynn carried Akita with 19 points and five rebounds, while Noboru Hasegawa got 19 points on 4-of-5 three-point shooting as it saw its three-game win streak snapped.

Takatoshi Furukawa chipped in 15 points and three assists, and Alex Davis came off the bench and poured 12 points and seven boards in the loss.

The two teams collide anew on Sunday.

