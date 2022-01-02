Dwight Ramos bounces back as Toyama ends three-game slide

THE Toyama Grouses hacked out a 85-73 wire-to-wire victory over the Hiroshima Dragonflies on Sunday at F-Pico Arena Fukuyama to end their three-game skid in the 2021-22 B.League season.

Brice Johnson led the way with 21 points, nine rebounds, four steals, and three assists while Naoki Uto stepped up with 21 points, seven assists, and two boards in the win to make up for the scoreless outing from import Julian Mavunga.

Dwight rebounds

Dwight Ramos also bounced back from his scoreless showing a day prior with 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, to go with three rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes off the bench.

Joshua Smith chipped in 14 points, nine boards, three dimes, and three steals, while Keijuro Matsui got 10 points to make up for Toyama's 84-79 loss to Hiroshima on Saturday.

Unlike in that first outing though, the Grouses were quick to assert their will and opened the game on a 20-9 outburst. The lead grew to 15, 63-48, midway through the third period.

Toyama rose to a 9-17 standing and will head back home this Saturday to face the Akita Northern Happinets at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Charles Jackson paced the Dragonflies with 19 points and eight rebounds as they saw their three-game win streak halted.

At the Adastria Mito Arena. Shuto Ando drilled in four treys for his 17 points to guide Alvark Tokyo to its seventh straight victory at the expense of the Ibaraki Robots, 81-65.

JGdL goes scoreless

Taiki Osakabe contributed 15 points on 3-of-5 clip from threes to go with six rebounds and five assists; Spanish center Sebas Saiz got 13 points, six boards, and four dimes, and Alex Kirk had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds in the win.

Naturalized player Ryan Rossiter also did his share for the Alvark with eight points, 12 boards, and three dimes to help his side improve to 18-7.

The Ibaraki loss spoiled the 21-point outing from Kohei Fukuzawa as the Robots have now lost back-to-back games to drop to 5-20.

Marc Trasolini and Eric Jacobsen got 13 points each, as Javi Gomez de Liano went scoreless in his four minutes and 52 seconds of action.

In second division play, Rizing Zephyr Fukuoka dealt Aomori Wat's an 86-75 beatdown at Aomori Prefecture Martial Arts Hall.

Stedmon Lemon bannered Fukuoka's balanced attack with his 15 points, seven rebounds, and four assists as the visitors erected a comfortable 71-53 lead heading into the payoff period.

Jerome Jordan added 13 points, six boards, and six dimes, while Toshio Kan got 13 points, five rebounds, and three assists in the win to improve to a 12-15 record.

Aomori, meanwhile, dropped its ninth straight game to fall to a 2-25 slate.

Renaldo Dixon paced the Wat's with 26 points and nine rebounds, while Hayate Komasawa got 17 points and five boards in the loss.

Kemark Carino played only three minutes and 41 seconds and went scoreless but grabbed one rebound.

