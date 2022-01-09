Akita salvages weekend split with Toyama in B.League

THE Akita Northern Happinets defeated the Toyama Grouses, 80-64, on Sunday for a weekend split in the 2021-22 B.League season at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Dwight Ramos played only eight minutes and six seconds and logged only six points after making only one of his six field goals, on top of a rebound as the home team saw its two-game win run snapped.

Ramos went for a drive midway through the second quarter and fell hard on the floor after a collision with Colton Iverson. He did make both of his free throws but checked out of the game at the 6:43 mark of the canto and was never deployed again.

Toyama was also missing Joshua Smith, who was serving his suspension after incurring two technical fouls the previous game.

Ramos did look fine on the bench but was no longer fielded by playing-coach Yuki Yamaguchi.

Brice Johnson, who was leading the team with 17 points, 12 rebounds, and two steals, fouled out with 3:07 to play.

Akita improves to 18-10

Jordan Glynn poured 22 points, six boards, and three assists off the bench to lead Akita's 14-3 assault to open the fourth quarter and turn a close 56-51 affair to a 70-54 lead with 6:13 left to play.

Alex Davis added 16 points, six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks for the Northern Happinets, while Takatoshi Furukawa got 16 points, four boards, and three assists.

Iverson had 10 points, 11 rebounds, and three blocks as Akita improved to 18-10.

The loss sunk Toyama to a 10-18 card as it continued to miss head coach Honoo Hamaguchi.

Julian Mavunga produced 16 points, seven boards, and five assists for the Grouses, which will now take a 13-day break before facing the SeaHorses Mikawa on Jan. 22 at Wing Arena Kariya.

