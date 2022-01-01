Dwight Ramos benched as Toyama stumbles to 3rd straight defeat

DWIGHT Ramos played only three minutes as the Toyama Grouses stumbled to their third straight loss after an 84-79 defeat to the Hiroshima Dragonflies Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at F-Pico Arena Fukuyama.

The Fil-Am guard was not deployed in the starting unit and only registered a rebound in his brief time of play in the contest.

Nonetheless, Toyama put up a great fight and even tied the game at 75 with 3:28 left.

But Nick Mayo took over for Hiroshima late, scoring six of his 16 points in that final stretch to secure his side's third straight victory.

Mayo also grabbed five rebounds and two assists as the Dragonflies improved to a 16-9 card.

Ryo Terashima added 18 points on 4-of-8 clip from deep, to go with five boards, five dimes, and two steals, Greg Echenique had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Naoto Tsuji had 12 points, six assists, three steals, and two boards.

Joshua Smith carried the load for Toyama (8-17) with 19 points, 16 rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Julian Mavunga came off the bench for his 14 points, five boards, and five dimes, Naoki Uto got 13 points, six assists, five rebounds, and two steals, and Kevin Hareyama got 12 points and four boards in the conquest.

The same fate befell Matthew Aquino in this New Year's day game as he was benched in the Shinshu Brave Warriors' 92-74 defeat to defending champion Chiba Jets at Funabashi Arena.

Josh Duncan was near unstoppable for Chiba with his 18 points and six rebounds, while Christopher Smith also provided support with 16 points, four boards, and four assists off the bench.

Josh Mooney chimed in a double-double of 15 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals, as naturalized center Gavin Edwards got 13 in the win to help the Jets rise to a 19-6 record.

Ryo Maeda topped Shinshu (10-15) with 17 points, six rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

Josh Hawkinson contributed 15 points built on three treys, on top of six boards and four dimes, while Ko Kumagai had 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

In second division action, Juan Gomez de Liano remained de-listed for Earthfriends Tokyo Z as they suffered an 87-77 loss to the Fukushima Firebonds at Katayanagi Arena.

Jason Washburn poured 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Alex Murphy got 20 points and five boards as they ignited Fukushima's 12-2 finishing kick to up its standing to 17-10.

Marc Eddy Norelia powered Tokyo Z (5-22) in its fourth consecutive loss with 29 points, six rebounds, five steals, and four blocks.

