Do-it-all Parks helps Nagoya in bounce-back win as Wright, Thirdy struggle

BOBBY Ray Parks once again did the dirty work for Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in their 91-72 win over Toyama Grouses on Saturday in the 2022-23 Japan B.League at Dolphins Arena.

The Fil-Am guard shot 3-of-6 from the field for his seven points, but collected six rebounds and six assists to push his side to bounce back and rise to an 11-4 record.

Coty Clarke powered Nagoya with 24 points and six boards, while Scott Eatherton shot a perfect 7-of-7 from the field for his 19-point, 11-rebound double-double.

Matthew Wright's off-shooting night also hardly mattered as Kyoto Hannaryz clipped Shinshu Brave Warriors, 72-71, at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

The Fil-Canadian gunner scored five points on 2-of-10 shooting, yet dished out five dimes to end a three-game skid and rise to 7-8.

Thirdy Ravena also had the same struggles in San-En NeoPhoenix's 79-65 defeat to Alvark Tokyo at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The Gilas Pilipinas guard only had a solitary point after missing all of his six shots and also committing four turnovers as San-En dropped its fourth straight to sink to 8-7.

Kiefer Ravena and Dwight Ramos continued to nurse their injuries as they missed the Shiga Lakes' 115-108 win over Levanga Hokkaido at Hokkai Kitayell.

Kai Toews led Shiga with 32 points and 15 assists to snap a 10-game losing skid for Shiga, with Ravena still recovering from a left leg injury. The Lakes improved to 3-12.

Hokkaido leaned on Brock Motum's 27 points as it suffered its third straight loss to fall to 4-11, still without Ramos who's out due to a sprained right ankle.

Justine Baltazar and Jay Washington were also benched in their respective team's victories.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies downed Osaka Evessa, 78-69, at Ookini Arena Maishima to extend their win streak to four and rise to 12-3.

Ryukyu Golden Kings, on the other hand, drubbed Fighting Eagles Nagoya at Nagoya Biwajima Sports Center for back-to-back wins and also move atop the ladder at 12-3.