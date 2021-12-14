Aquino sees action in loss as GDL brothers, Carino benched again

MARC Trasolini came in the clutch and scored the game-winning putback at the buzzer as the Ibaraki Robots stunned the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 88-85, in the 2021-22 B.League season Sunday at Adastria Mito Arena.

The Canadian import cleaned up Atsunobu Hirao's missed three and got enough time to tip the ball in before completing the three-point play from Perrin Buford's foul to deliver the team's biggest win of the season.

That put the exclamation point on Trasolini's 18-point, 8-rebound performance that ended the Robots' six-game losing skid and rise to 3-15.

Hirao powered Ibaraki with 24 points, nine assists, and three rebounds, as Eric Jacobsen had 17 points, four boards, and three dimes.

Unfortunately, Filipino shooter Javi Gomez de Liano was benched in this big win as he was relegated to a booster in the sidelines.

Ibaraki will try to sustain that groove this Wednesday, still at home against Levanga Hokkaido.

It was a tough loss for Shimane, which fell to a 12-6 record despite the 18 points and seven rebounds from Reid Travis.

Buford and Nick Kay had 14 each, as Seiya Ando got 13 points, six assists, and three boards in the shock defeat for the Susanoo Magic.

Kyle Barone also had his own heroics for Gunma Crane Thunders, drilling the tough game-winning layup with 6.2 seconds to spare to deal the Shinshu Brave Warriors a 66-65 nailbiting defeat at Ota City Athletic Park Citizen's Gymnasium.

It capped the former Columbian import's double-double night of 10 points and 10 rebounds for Gunma's fourth straight win at 10-8.

Michael Parker topped the Crane Thunders with 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, while Aki Chambers had 13 of his own, as well as seven boards, three steals, and two assists.

That also kept Shinshu skidding with this fourth straight defeat to go to an even 9-9 card.

Anthony McHenry powered the Brave Warriors with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists, as Reo Maeda tallied 15 points on four triples.

Matthew Aquino logged eight minutes of action and registered three rebounds and one block in the defeat.

Shinshu tries to bounce back this Wednesday against the surging Toyama Grouses at Toyama City Gymnasium.

In second division action, the Kumamoto Volters delivered a 66-point thrashing on the Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 118-52, at Ota City Gymnasium.

LJ Peak and Jordan Hamilton took turns in eviscerating the hapless Tokyo Z and guide Kumamoto to back-to-back wins.

Peak fired 30 points, eight rebounds, and five assists off the bench, while Hamilton also scored 30 points, nine boards, three dimes, and two blocks, with the Volters hardly ever threatened after a 29-7 start to improve to an 11-10 record.

Marc Eddy Norelia topscored with 24 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks for the Earthfriends (3-18) which have now lost back-to-back games.

Tokyo Z will attempt to right the ship next weekend against Bambitious Nara at Rohto Arena.

Fukushima Firebonds also brutalized the Aomori Wat's, 84-69, at Horaiya Koriyama Gymnasium to deal the visitors their third straight loss.

Erik Murphy pulled out a double-double effort in tune of his 20 points, 10 rebounds, and two assists off the bench for Fukushima's sixth straight win to rise to 15-6.

Tomonobu Hasegawa drained three treys for 13 points, five boards, and two assists, and Sean Ichioka got 12 in the rout.

Renaldo Dixon carried Aomori (2-19) on his shoulders with 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the loss.

Aomori returns home next weekend to host the Fighting Eagles Nagoya at Aomori Prefecture Martial Arts Hall.

In the aforementioned games, Filipino players Juan Gomez de Liano (Tokyo Z) and Kemark Carino (Aomori) were both deactivated.

