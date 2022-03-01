Thirdy Ravena looks to take killer Gilas form in San-En return

THIRDY Ravena is hopeful to keep up his killer groove in his return to San-En NeoPhoenix after his stupendous showing for Gilas Pilipinas in his run in the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Averaging 19.0 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 3.0 steals in 29.4 minutes of play, the second-generation star has asserted himself as the certified go-to guy for the Philippines despite the mixed results that the hosts had against India and New Zealand over the weekend.

Thirdy Ravena no B.League return

And there's no question that the confidence that the 6-foot-3 guard from this stint will be a welcome boost for San-En as it makes a stronger push in the remainder of the Japan B.League regular season.

"Hopefully," Ravena quipped, excited to continue the grind in the Land of the Rising Sun. "Especially with our season this year, it's not going the way we want it to go. But now it's the second half of the season, and we have another chance to play better than how we did in the first half."

The NeoPhoenix remain at the cellar at 5-28, but they are coming off a 93-80 victory over Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars last Sunday.

Thirdy has been a big part of San-En's attack this season, notching 12.7 points, 4.4 boards, and 2.5 assists in 26.6 minutes, and is hopeful to hike those numbers more while also pulling his side to more victories.

"Hopefully, we sustain that momentum moving forward and win more games," he said.

Ravena is also putting premium on preparedness as one of his key takeaways from this Gilas callup.

Pressed for time and working with only three weeks for the said window, the Philippines had to scamper for materials and make do with what it had just to be able to be competitive against the Indians and the Kiwis.

It's an unfortunate situation, quite frankly, one that Ravena hopes he doesn't find himself in may it be for the national team again in the future or in his professional career in Japan.

"It's about being ready," he said. "We didn't have as much time as we wanted to prepare for this window, but there's no excuse. Whatever situation that we're in, it's about getting a win for the country. And although we already qualified in the World Cup automatically, it's still a really big opportunity for us to be able to gain experience that we need in preparing for the 2023 World Cup."

"So I think my biggest lesson right now is to just be ready and make the most out of the time that you have in the course of every situation I'm in. I'm gonna bring that to Japan, it's kind of the same situation and you always hope to have a couple of days to prepare for the teams that we're about to play bbecause we have games every couple of days. So hopefully I bring that with me and we win more games."

The NeoPhoenix return to action on Saturday against Alvark Tokyo.

