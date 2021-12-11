Chiba pulls away late vs struggling San-En in Thirdy Ravena return

JOSH Duncan came through late for Chiba Jets as the defending champions took down the valiant challenge from the San-En NeoPhoenix and take the 101-89 win in the 2021-22 B.League season Saturday at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

The American import scored 14 of his 36 points in the telling 19-8 barrage for Chiba to get away from a close 71-68 affair with 8:53 left to a 90-76 lead in the last 3:36.

Duncan was a scintillating 12-of-18 from the field and shot 3-of-5 from beyond the arc, while also collecting 15 rebounds and seven assists to spearhead the Jets.

But it's not just him, with John Mooney also delivering a monstrous double-double of 28 points, 19 boards, and three assists as Chiba extended its win streak to five and improve to a league-best 13-4 record.

With the imports playing magnificently, the locals were happy to pick up the crumbs, as Raita Akaho buried four treys off the bench for his 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists and Yuki Togashi dishing out 13 assists to complement his seven points.

Continue reading below ↓

Thirdy Ravena B.League news

Despite those performances, San-En made a good account of itself in the losing cause in the return of Filipino guard Thirdy Ravena.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He pumped 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists in his first game back from a two-game suspension, but that wasn't enough as the NeoPhoenix slipped to their ninth straight defeat and drop to a 3-14 card.

Robert Carter paced San-En with 24 points, five boards, five assists, and four steals, Justin Knox had 14 points and five rebounds, and Kazuma Tsuya had 11 in the loss.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday to complete this two-game series.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.