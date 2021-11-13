B.League titleholder Chiba Jets overpower Niigata Albirex

KOBE Paras typified Niigata Albirex BB's struggles as it tasted a 26-point loss to defending champion Chiba Jets, 88-62, Saturday in the Japan B.League at Funabashi Arena.

The Filipino import played 16 minutes but converted only one of his four shots to end up with two points, two rebounds, and two assists in Niigata's 10th straight loss to slide at the bottom of the standings at 2-11.

It was a complete domination on the part of Chiba, starting off with a 20-5 opener and continued to hammer the hapless Niigata, stretching the lead to 17 points, 40-23, at the half and as many as 28 points, 86-58, after a Takuma Sato three with 1:45 left to play.

John Mooney spearheaded the Jets' attack with 22 points, nine rebounds, and three assists to rise to a 9-4 card.

Shuta Hara also scored 13 points, Christopher Smith had 10 points, four assists, and three boards, and Yuki Togashi had eight points and eight assists in the victory.

Chiba is favored to sweep this two-game series when they face off anew on Sunday.

Rosco Allen was the lone player to score in double figures for the Albirex with 20 points, five rebounds, and three assists as the team shot a collective 4-of-22 from threes.

