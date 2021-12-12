B.League titleholder Chiba deals San-En 10th straight loss

ENDGAME miscues once again doomed San-En NeoPhoenix as they failed in their upset bid against the Chiba Jets, 87-80, on Sunday in the Japan B.League at Toyohashi City Gymnasium.

Trailing by three points, 83-80, in the last 36 seconds, the home team committed two costly errors, first a 24-second violation followed by a turnover by Thirdy Ravena.

Yuki Togashi was happy to put the game away, converting four straight freebies in the closing moments to cap off his 26-point, 9-rebound performance for Chiba.

Josh Mooney added 14 points, 12 rebounds, and three assists, while Josh Duncan had 12 points, 14 boards, and three dimes for the Jets' sixth straight win to rise to a 14-4 win-loss card.

Thirdy Ravena and the Neophoenix get swept again. PHOTO: San-En NeoPhoenix/ B.LEAGUE

San-En Neophoenix slips to 3-15

The NeoPhoenix suffered their 10th straight loss to sink to a 3-15 record.

Robert Carter led San-En with 28 points on 3-of-7 shooting from deep, to go with nine rebounds and six assists.

Ravena finished with 12 points, two assists, and one rebound, as Justin Knox added in 15 points, five boards, and two assists and Kazuma Tsuya had 10 points off the bench.

San-En on Wednesday visits the Hiroshima Dragonflies at Hiroshima Sun Plaza.

