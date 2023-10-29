Carl Tamayo gets better of AJ Edu as Ryukyu posts wire-to-wire win

CARL Tamayo got the better of former Batang Gilas teammate AJ Edu as the Ryukyu Golden Kings drubbed the Toyama Grouses, 85-59, in the 2023-24 Japan B.League season on Sunday.

Ryukyu raced to a 21-9 lead at the end of the first quarter on the way to the wire-to-wire victory that saw Tamayo provide quality minutes with 10 points, four rebounds, and one assist in a little more than 16 minutes of play.

Solid Edu game goes for naught

Edu saw another of his efficient performances go down the drain as Toyama remained winless. The rookie finished with 18 points and eight boards.

Ryukyu are 7-2 for the year.

Thirdy Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix continued their hot start to the year with an 81-79 escape act against the Akita Northern Happinets.

San-En held on to the victory after a 4-0 run late broke a 77-all deadlock.

Ravena chipped in nine points, five rebounds, and two assists in a game dominated by Coty Clarke’s double-double of 16 points and 15 rebounds.

The NeoPhoenix are on top of the Central Conference with an 8-1 record.

In other games, Dwight Ramos’ Levanga Hokkaido suffered a close overtime loss to the Shimane Susanoo Magic, 94-91.

Ramos’ 13 points, six boards, and three assists went for naught as they lost steam in the extra period, falling to 1-8.

Nick Kay paced Shimane in the win as he finished with 34 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.

Shimane are 7-2 in the season.

Rare loss for Parks, Nagoya

Ray Parks, meanwhile, had five points and five rebounds for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in a 70-67 loss to the Utsonomiya Brex - just their second loss of the season.

Utsonomiya's win enabled it to catch Nagoya at 7-2.

RJ Abarrientos’ big game for the Shinshu Brave Warriors went down the drain as they fell to the Sendai 89ers, 81-65.

Abarrientos had 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists in the losing effort as the Brave Warriors skidded to 2-7.

Other results saw Matthew Wright limited to just three points in Kyoto Hannaryz’s 89-59 loss to the Alvark Tokyo.

Kyoto is now 1-8 afte losing a third game in a row.

Kai Sotto and Jordan Heading were DNPs in their respective teams’ games.

The Hiroshima Dragonflies won over the Yokohama B-Corsairs, 90-65, while the Nagasaki Velca nipped the Seahorses Mikawa, 81-76.

