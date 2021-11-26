Carino, Juan GDL seek to help B2 teams get out of the cellar

WITH the first division teams still on a break due to the 2023 Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, the B.League second division seizes a piece of the limelight with our Filipino bets Kemark Carino and Juan Gomez de Liaño both intent of lifting their respective squads out of the cellar.

Aomori Wat's will be back in action starting this Saturday when it faces the equally struggling Bambitious Nara at Roth Arena.

At 1-14, Aomori is desperate to get a breather as it has now lost nine straight games.

Pressure is on import Ryan Richards to help fellow reinforcement Renaldo Dixon in changing the Wat's fortunes, all the more with Hayate Komasawa and Kiichi Kikuyama now getting their groove this season.

Carino, meanwhile, is just looking to get his licks as he gets more and more playing time from coach Takeshi Hotta.

Nara, however, is just as motivated as it wants to end its three-game slide that sent them down to a 4-11 slate.

The two teams collide at 4 p.m. on Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gomez de Liaño's Earthfriends are still feeling the high of their first win last weekend, where they stunned the Ehime Orange Vikings, 98-65, last Saturday.

Although Tokyo Z (1-14) lost anew in the second game of that series, chalking one in the win column should be a big boost for the struggling squad as it leans once again on Marc Eddy Norelia and Joshua Crawford.

Still, it will be a tall task to knock off the Yamagata Wyverns, which have been one of the league leaders at 10-5.

The two squads face off at 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday at Omori Sports Center.

