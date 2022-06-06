Bobby Ray Parks re-signs with Nagoya in Japan B.League

BOBBY Ray Parks will remain with the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins for the next Japan B.League season.

The team announced the contract extension on Monday as the Filipino guard braces for his second season in the Land of the Rising Sun.

"I truly appreciate the fans, the organization, and the city of Nagoya for welcoming me and making me feel at home," Parks said.

"Amidst us falling short this year and battling many obstacles, we managed to fight and I can't be more proud of the team. All this was possible due the love and unconditional support from our Dolphins Family. I can't wait to come back again next year. We will definitely continue to give it our all."

Ray Parks and the Diamond Dolphins bowed out at the quarterfinal stage last season. PHOTO: Nagoya Diamond Dolphins

Parks had a stellar first year with Nagoya posting 10.7 points on 38-percent clip from deep, to go with 3.6 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 22.4 minutes as he started in 33 of the team's 46 games.

The Diamond Dolphins reached the B.League playoffs with a 34-15 record but bowed to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders in the quarterfinals.

