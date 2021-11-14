FIGHTING Eagles Nagoya scored a 33-point win over Aomori Wat's, 82-49, on Sunday at Maeda Arena in the 2021-22 B.League second division.

Kemark Carino scored five points on 2-of-5 shooting, to go with three rebounds in 18 minutes of action, but that came largely during garbage time as Nagoya broke the floodgates in the second quarter and took hold of the 43-23 lead.

Jeremy Jones hit five treys and finished with 18 points off the bench, to go with six rebounds and three assists, while Luke Evans had 17 points, five boards, and two dimes as the Fighting Eagles improved to a league best 11-2.

Andrew Randall also kept the ship afloat with his superb double-double effort of 12 points and 16 rebounds for the visitors.

On the other hand, it was a bitter seventh straight defeat for the Wat's, whose only double digit performance came from Hayate Komasawa's 17 points, with four rebounds, and three assists. Aomori has a 1-12 win-loss record.

They will play on Saturday at the Xebio Arena Sendai against the Sendai 89ers.

Juan Gomez de Liano's Tokyo Z are winless in 13 outings.

PHOTO: Earthfriends Tokyo Z

Meawhile, Earthfriends Tokyo Z remained winless in 13th games, suffering a 76-55 loss to the Koshigaya Alphas at Wing Hat Kasukabe.

Juan Gomez de Liano went scoreless, missing all of his three shots in 17 minutes of action as Tokyo Z stayed at the cellar of B2.

Jonathan Octeus, who had 15 points and four rebounds to guide the Alphas to their 10th straight win to improve to 10-3.

Isaac Butts had 13 points, eight boards, and two assists, Tomoya Hasegawa got 10 points and five rebounds, and Shun Matsuyama had10 and six for Koshigaya.

Joshua Crawford led Tokyo Z with 19 points, eight rebounds, and two assists, as Takumi Masuko had 10 points and four boards in the loss.

The Earthfriends play at home against the Ehime Orange Vikings at Ota City General Gymnasium on Friday.

