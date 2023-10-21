Thirdy, Parks' teams sustain solid starts to B.League season

THIRDY Ravena and the San-En NeoPhoenix continued their optimistic start to the 2023-24 B.League season routing the Gunma Crane Thunders, 93-68, at the Hamamatsu Arena on Saturday.

B.League results today October 21

Ravena topscored for San-En with 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting with seven rebounds, two steals, and a block. He paced four players in twin-digit scoring as the NeoPhoenix won their fourth game in five outings.

Fellow reinforcement Coty Clarke had a double-double of 16 points, and 10 rebounds in the lopsided victory.

Elsewhere, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins remained unscathed in five games after a 72-64 win over the Shinshu Brave Warriors at White Ring.

Ray Parks Jr. chipped in six points, nine rebounds, and a steal as locals led the cavalry with Yutaro Suda and Takuma Sato combining for 25 points to help Nagoya improve to 5-0.

Meanwhile, Shinshu’s Filipino import RJ Abarrientos was scoreless in eight minutes of play as they skidded to 2-3.

In the other games, Matthew Wright’s 20-point outing went down the drain as the Kyoto Hannaryz fell to the Akita Northern Happinets in a heartbreaker, 81-80, at the CNA Arena Akita.

Wright nailed four triples to score 20 points while posting one assist, and two rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as a team effort from the Akita side emerged victorious.

Kyoto remains winless in five games while Akita improved to 2-3.

AJ Edu had eight points, 14 rebounds, and six assists in the Toyama Grouses’ 72-58 loss to the Kawasaki Brave Thunders.

Edu, whose team fell to 0-6 for the year, was limited as Toyama continued to search for their first win of the season.

Carl Tamayo and Dwight Ramos likewise absorbed losses as the Ryukyu Golden Kings and the Levanga Hokkaido fell in their respective games.

Tamayo scored just two points but had an assist and five rebounds in Ryukyu’s 89-66 loss to the Yokahama B-Corsairs, absorbing their first loss of the season at 4-1.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

While Ramos had 16 points one assist, four rebounds, and two steals in Levanga’s 84-65 loss to the Seahorses Mikawa.

Levanga skidded to their third straight loss and are now 1-4 for the season.

Kai Sotto, for his part, was DNP anew as the Hiroshima Dragonflies nipped the Utsonomiya Brex, 83-81, at the Hiroshima Sun Plaza Hall.

Dwayne Evans and Nick Mayo both scored 19 points as the Dragonflies tallied their second win of the season.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Likewise, the Nagasaki Velca continued to miss Filipino reinforcement Jordan Heading as they fell to the Sun Rockers Shibuya, 85-78.

Nagasaki fell to seventh place in the standings as they suffered their first loss since being promoted to Division 1.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph