Thirdy, San-En spoil Wright's 31 for Kyoto as Parks' Nagoya rips Ramos' Hokkaido

THIRDY Ravena made his presence felt anew as the San-En NeoPhoenix surged to 3-1, repeating the Kyoto Hannaryz, 101-95, in the Japan B.League at the Toyohashi City Gymnasium on Sunday.

Ravena, coming from a good game on Saturday, finished with 17 points on an efficient 6-of-8 shooting clip to go along with two assists, nine rebounds, and two steals.

He provided support to Coty Clarke’s 31 big points. He also had six assists, nine rebounds, four steals, and two blocks.

Matthew Wright, meanwhile, saw his own 31-point performance go down the drain as Kyoto remained winless in four games. The Filipino import also had six assists, five boards, and two steals.

Over in the other Filipino vs Filipino clash, Bobby Ray Parks’ Nagoya Diamond Dolphins drubbed Dwight Ramos and the Levanga Hokkaido, 92-73, to complete their weekend sweep at Hokkai Kita-yale.

Parks’ Nagoya, who are 4-0, saw four Diamond Dolphins in twin-digit scoring, while Parks himself chipped in nine points, one assist, and two rebounds in more than 18 minutes of play.

Robert Franks paced the cavalry with 22 points and 10 boards.

Ramos, meanwhile, had 14 markers, one assist, two rebounds, and two steals as Levanga skidded to 1-3.

In the other games, Carl Tamayo saw little action in the Ryukyu Golden Kings’ 84-82 escape act of the Sunrockers Shibuya at the Aoyama Gakuin Memorial Hall.

The former UP standout played just five minutes but made the most of his time on the court with five markers, one assist, and one rebound.

Vic Law paced the Golden Kings with 22 points, nine rebounds, and a block.

Ryukyu is 4-0 after two weeks of action.

AJ Edu, for his part, continues to see his team struggle as the Toyama Grouses fell anew to the Nagasaki Velca, 94-83, at the Toyama City Gymnasium.

Edu had 19 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and one block but the win continues to elude the Grouses.

Matt Bonds paced Nagasaki, who are still without Jordan Heading, with 25 points, nine boards, two assists, and two steals.

Nagasaki are perfect so far in division 1 with a 4-0 slate.

Kai Sotto also remains absent for the Hiroshima Dragonflies as they were nipped by the Saga Ballooners, 72-71, at Saga Arena.

