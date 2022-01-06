B.League cancels All-Star due to rising COVID-19 cases

THE rise of COVID-19 cases in Japan has forced the B.League to once again cancel its annual All-Star Game.

B.League president Shinji Shimada announced on Thursday the unfortunate news as a total of 12 players either tested positive or ruled as close contacts, forcing the league to postpone the event set from Jan. 14 to 15 at Okinawa Arena.

"We have been preparing for the event with the help of many people, including Okinawa Prefecture and Okinawa City. We would like to express our gratitude to Okinawa Prefecture, Okinawa City, Okinawa Prefecture Basketball Association, partner companies, media, and all concerned for their cooperation. And I think that many fans are disappointed that it has been canceled for the second consecutive year. I am very sorry," he said in a statement.

Kiefer Ravena was supposed to play for Asia All Stars in the B.League midseason showcase.

PHOTO: Japan B.League

This is the second straight year that the Japan B.League was forced to shelve its midseason exhibition.

This year would've seen the Filipino imports, led by brothers Kiefer and Thirdy Ravena, team up with their fellow Asian reinforcements in the Asia All-Stars team as they face the B.League Rising Stars.

Shimada did indicate that the league is studying options of still delivering All-Star content for those days, just like the virtual contests it held last year.

