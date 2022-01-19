Aquino hardly felt as Shinshu crashes out of Emperor's Cup

MATTHEW Aquino hardly made a presence for his side as the Shinshu Brave Warriors crashed out of the 97th Emperor's Cup after a 91-67 trashing at the hands of Ryukyu Golden Kings Wednesday at Okinawa Arena.

Matthew Aquino Japan news

The Filipino center started the game but only had two points, three rebounds, and one steal before fouling out after 18 minutes and 47 seconds of play.

Shinshu, however, had no response to Ryukyu as it fell behind 50-32 at the half and failed to stage any fightbacks to exit the All-Japan Basketball Championship.

Former Meralco import Allen Durham was a menace for the Golden Kings with his 18 points, six boards, four assists, and two steals as they march on to the semifinals and face the Chiba Jets.

Jack Cooley also got a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds, while Keita Imamura buried four triples for his 14 points and four boards for Ryukyu.

Continue reading below ↓

Shinshu relied on Josh Hawkinson's 17 points, in three rebounds, and three assists in the losing cause.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the other bracket, Kawasaki Brave Thunders earned a default win over the Alvark Tokyo in their quarterfinal pairing after a number of Alvark players tested positive for COVID-19.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Kawasaki will now head to the Emperor's Cup semis to meet the Utsunomiya Brex.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.