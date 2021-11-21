Aomori Wat's, Carino suffer 9th straight defeat at hands of Sendai

AOMORI Wat's stumbled to a ninth straight defeat at the hands of the Sendai 89ers, 88-53, on Sunday at Xebio Arena in the 2021-22 B.League second division.

Justin Burrell dropped 22 points, seven rebounds, and five assists as he orchestrated the home team's 22-point second quarter that led to a 42-30 halftime lead.

The rest of Sendai followed suit from there, launching a 15-0 third quarter blast to extend the lead to 23, 59-36, after a three from Masaharu Kataoka with 4:29 left.

Everything went the way of the 89ers, who stretched the lead to its highest at 37, 88-51, after a Jerome Meyinsse jumper with 1:23 left to cruise to the easy win.

Devin Oliver backed up Burrell with 18 points, 15 boards, six assists, and two steals, as Meyinsse got a double-double of 19 points and 11 rebounds in the extended garbage time as Sendai improved to 10-5 after this back-to-back wins.

Renaldo Dixon powered Aomori with a double-double of 17 points and 11 rebounds, while Kiichi Kikuyama scored 10 off the bench.

Filipino center Kemark Carino logged 20 minutes of play and contributed four points and one board in the defeat that sent the Wat's reeling to a 1-14 card.

Aomori will hope to snap this skid when it faces Bambitious Nara next weekend at Roth Arena.

