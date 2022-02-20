Aomori sinks to 18th straight loss; Kemark Carino benched again

KEMARK Carino sat out his fourth consecutive game for the Aomori Wat's as they took another 77-57 beatdown at the hands of Saga Ballooners on Saturday in the Japan B.League second division at SAGA Plaza.

Taiki Sumida fired 20 points, while Perry Ellis dropped 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two blocks to lead Saga and send Aomori to its 18th straight defeat.

The Ballooners improved to 19-13.

Renaldo Dixon topped the league-worst Wat's with 13 points and eight rebounds, while Lakeem Jackson and Hiroki Usui both scored 11.

Aomori now 2-34

Aomori remained at the bottom of the standings at 2-34.

Carino couldn't even chip in to help as it was his fifth time in six games that he was deactivated for the roster.

That largely is the story of the season for the Filipino import, who only appeared in 18 games and nabbed 1.2 points and 1.7 rebounds in 8.5 minutes of action.

He, though, will be hoping to be reactivated once again next week when they play the Sendai 89ers at Maeda Arena.

