Aomori halts 11-game slide at Tokyo Z's expense

AOMORI Wat's finally put an end to their demise, ending their 11-game slide with a huge 89-65 triumph over Earthfriends Tokyo Z in the 2021-22 B.League second division Saturday at Flat Hachinohe.

Renaldo Dixon pulled through for his side, collecting 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and four steals as the home team finally gave their fans a reason to smile.

Hiroki Usui also chimed in 19 points, four boards, and two steals, and Hayate Komasawa got 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists as Aomori pulled even with Tokyo Z as they now hold identical 2-16 records.

Aomori used a 25-point third quarter to seize the 71-47 lead, with the point spread reaching 31 points, 80-49, with 6:53 left to play largely thanks to its 54-percent clip from the field.

Filipino center Kemark Carino, however, was benched by the Wat's in this skid-busting victory.

For the Earthfriends, Joshua Crawford paced the team with 17 points and 13 rebounds, but committed five of the team's 20 turnovers.

Marc Eddy Norelia added 11 points, eight boards, and two steals, while Juan Gomez de Liaño only had two points, three assists, and two rebounds in 24 minutes of play.

Aomori and Tokyo Z play each other anew in the second of this two-game series on Sunday.

